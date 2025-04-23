جديدمشهوربث متزامن
فئات
ألعاب
أخبار
جرب مجانًامميّز

تجربة مجانية لـ7 يومًا

الولوج المميز يشمل أنيميات غير محدودة، بدون إعلانات وحلقات جديدة بعد وقت قصير من عرضها في اليابان. جربه الآن!

بحث
قائمة المشاهدة
إنشاء حساب

انضم مجّانًا أو كن مميّزًا.

تسجيل الدّخول

منضم لكرانشي رول بالفعل؟ أهلاً بعودتك.

بطاقة هدية

لديك بطاقة هدية؟ اصرفها هنا.

شعار المسلسل

SHIROHIYO - Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother With Memories From My Past Life

Ageha Kikunoi was a spoiled 5-year-old before he suddenly recalled memories from a past life. Then, he loved to cook, sew, and sing above all else. In this world, Ageha and his younger brother, Regulus, try to navigate the Kikunoi house as corruption among the aristocracy deepens. They’ll need skills from Ageha’s past life, blessings of gods and elves, and magic spells to help them on their way!

استشارة المحتوى
الصور الجنسية, العنف

شاهد هذه السلسلة بدون إعلانات!

جرب العضوية المميزة مجانا لمدة 7 يوم.

بدأ تجربة مجانية
خيارات
الأقدمالأقدم
Close unsupported

Update your web browser!

Oh no! It looks like you’re using a web browser we don’t support! Please consider updating your internet browser to unlock thousands of anime titles!